Imphal: Manipur Police arrested a suspected vehicle lifter on Friday and recovered a stolen Maruti Wagon R as part of an ongoing special crackdown against vehicle theft across the state.

According to the Morning Police bulletin, the operation took place around noon near Jama Masjid under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District.

The suspect, identified as Chongtham Ebungo Singh (20) from Lamboikhongnangkhong, Imphal West, was detained along with the stolen car for on-spot interrogation. Singh later confessed that the vehicle had been stolen earlier the same day from Thangmeiband, Imphal West.

Both the suspect and the recovered car were handed over to the relevant police station for further legal action.

In a separate incident, Churachandpur District Police recovered another stolen vehicle abandoned by unknown individuals at IB Road, New Bazar, Churachandpur. After proper verification, the car was returned to its rightful owner.

Since the special anti-vehicle theft crackdown began on April 16, 2025, Manipur Police have recovered a total of 110 stolen or snatched vehicles, including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, according to official records.