Imphal: Manipur police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state vehicle lifting gang with the recovery of 15 stolen vehicles in a series of special drives conducted at different suspected places in this sensitive border state.

The police morning reports on Thursday stated that during a series of special drives for recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements/miscreants, altogether 15 vehicles – 9 four-wheelers and 6 two-wheelers were recovered.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The report, however, did not mention the arrests of the lifters. The involvement and arrests of the lifters are at the initial stage, the police said.

The crackdowns were launched as a follow-up action, during which five stolen vehicles, including 3 four-wheelers and 2 two-wheelers, were recovered in the operations at the Lilong areas of Thoubal district in Manipur in the last part of March.

The police also stated that the involvement of inter interstate vehicle lifting gang is reportedly cannot be ruled out in different related cases.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the Assam Police in the third week of March last month also arrested 11 members of a notorious motorcycle theft gang operating between Assam and Manipur, with the recovery of 13 stolen motorcycles and three cars.

The stolen bikes were intended to be transported to Manipur. Manipur police stated that further investigations in connection with the recovery of the stolen vehicles are underway.

Meanwhile, police appealed to the general public whose vehicles were lifted and stolen to contact the concerned police stations to claim their stolen properties at the earliest.