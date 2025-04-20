Imphal: The Manipur Police claimed to have recovered several stolen vehicles with the registration of around 30 FIRs in the past five days under the new section in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is dedicated to dealing with vehicle thefts.

Around 30 vehicles were purportedly recovered during the crackdowns launched across the targeted locations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Manipur Police conducted a special drive for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements/ miscreants, in which 14 (fourteen) nos. of four-wheeler vehicles were recovered on April 18.

The renewed drives were follow-up actions against the interstate vehicle lifting gang. The state Police, during the operations on April 16, recovered 15 stolen/snatched vehicles (09 four-wheelers and 06 two-wheelers) from anti-social elements/miscreants.

The police said that with punishment for the crime enhanced to seven years under the BNS laws, the investigating officers (IOs) are visiting the spot immediately after the theft is reported, filming the crime scene, and uploading their reports on the police’s X posts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Though the police busted an alleged interstate gang of vehicle lifters, no arrests were made in the operations that were launched on April 16 and 18 across the state.

The gang members are at large, but the police are spreading traps to net them.

However, the police said that the accused always targeted vulnerable places and homes across Manipur and lifted SUVs, luxury cars, and two-wheelers.

Around 30 vehicles were purportedly recovered from their possession.

The gang specialised in stealing SUVs and luxury cars as per demand from their counterparts in north-east India and Myanmar.