Imphal: Manipur Police seized 384 cans of beer worth around Rs 1 lakh during a raid in Imphal West district, officials said on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a team of police commandos from Lamphel Police Station on Thursday following specific intelligence inputs.

The raid led to the arrest of 29-year-old Takhellambam Premjit Singh, a resident of Lalambung Takhellambam Leikai under Lamphel PS jurisdiction.

According to the police, the seized beer cans were recovered from Singh’s residence. He was unable to produce valid documents for possession of the liquor, which was allegedly being stored for illegal trade.

The arrested individual and the confiscated items have been handed over to the State Excise Department for further legal action, the officials added.

