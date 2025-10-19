Imphal: Manipur police arrested three individuals in Imphal East district during a major crackdown on gambling amid the festive season and recovered a significant amount of gambling materials, including ten units of Lagao Maru (dice) and locally made thumoks (baskets).

According to police reports issued on Sunday, the three alleged gamblers were apprehended during the operation at New Checkon under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrestees were reportedly involved in “Lagao Khaoba” gambling. They have been identified as Khwairakpam Meghachandra Singh, 39, of Sekmaijin Makha Leikai, Kakching district; Angam Malangmei, 35, of Khoupum A/P New Checkon, Imphal East district; and Khoirom Ningthem Singh, 34, of Yairipok Changamdabi, Imphal East district.

Items associated with Lagao gambling were seized from them, including four dice (Lagao Maru), two laiyums, and two baskets (Thumok).

The reports further stated that the police conducted another anti-gambling drive at various locations within the jurisdiction of Heingang and Porompat Police Stations in Imphal East district, resulting in the seizure of 12 laiyums, ten units of Lagao Maru, and 13 thumoks.

All the accused have been booked under the Prevention of Gambling Act, the police said. Gambling is commonly practiced during the festive season in many areas of the Manipur valley districts, and in some places, the illegal activity continues until Diwali.

Officials stated that police officers have been instructed to continue the crackdown on gambling until Diwali.

The reports added that organized gambling in several villages often leads to law and order problems.