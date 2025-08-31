Imphal: Manipur Police recovered a large consignment of Myanmar cigarettes, worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, from a vehicle at the Tengnoupal Checkpoint in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar, on Saturday, officials reported on Sunday.

The vehicle, traveling from Moreh to Imphal on National Highway 102, was intercepted during a routine check. Suspecting the cargo, police searched the car and found 40 cartons of Myanmar cigarettes.

The driver, identified as MD Sahid, 35, from Sora Karanchi Mayai Leikai, Irengband in Kakching district, was arrested. A team from Assam Rifles also assisted in the operation.

The Officer-in-Charge of Tengnoupal Police Station said, “The cigarettes were being transported without proper documentation. Early investigations suggest they were being smuggled into Manipur. The vehicle and driver have been detained, and a case will be filed under the relevant sections.”

He added, “This seizure was possible due to the joint efforts of the police and Assam Rifles. Such operations are critical in tackling cross-border smuggling.”

Police sources confirmed that the driver is being interrogated, and further efforts are underway to identify others involved in the smuggling network.