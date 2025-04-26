Manipur police wins 22 medals at All India Police Championships

Imphal: Manipur Police won a total of 22 medals at the All India Police Championships held in Cochin, Kerala, from April 11 to 15, 2025.

The achievements were celebrated at a felicitation ceremony organized by the state’s home department at the Manipur police headquarters.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Rajiv Singh, honored the medal winners and participants from Manipur Police who excelled in the 1st All India Police Badminton and Table Tennis Cluster 2024-25.

In badminton, Manipur Police secured 6 medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze. In table tennis, they won 15 medals, including 4 golds, 5 silvers, and 6 bronzes, earning an impressive 3rd place overall.

Additionally, the DGP felicitated Sri Surenshangbam Suresh Singh, a Rifleman of 5 IRB, who was recognized as the “Best Defender” in the 73rd All India Police Hockey Championship 2025.

The DGP congratulated all the medal winners and participants, encouraging them to continue excelling in future competitions.