Guwahati: Postal operations have resumed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, with a mail van entering the area for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to officials, the van reached the district headquarters at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and delivered letters, parcels, and other postal items.

It departed for Imphal at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Postal services in Churachandpur had been suspended for over two years following the outbreak of violence that claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands.

The return of mail delivery is seen as a step toward restoring basic services and communication in the conflict-affected region.

