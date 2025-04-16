Imphal: As part of a one-day sensitization-cum-interaction/awareness on Child Marriage Prohibition, a poster campaign was launched at Machi in Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar to the south.

Posters were put on display in schools, anganwadi centres, markets, and public places to promote a safe and informed environment for children across the border district on Wednesday.

The campaign aims to educate communities on Child protection laws and encourage reporting of violations, and also to raise awareness on the POCSO Act, Child Labour Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The programme was organised by the District Administration, Tengnoupal, in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit, Tengnoupal, and chaired by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Tengnoupal.

The programme aimed to raise awareness among District Level Officers (DLOS) and key stakeholders.

The event was attended by the SDO, SDC, SDPO, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and other DLOS. Discussions focused on the legal framework, prevention strategies, and the importance of coordinated efforts to curb child marriage in the district.

The programme concluded with a shared commitment to ensure effective implementation of the Act at the grassroots level.

Officials state that child marriage cases are higher in valley areas in the state than in hilly regions, though the disparity may be due to underreporting. In valley areas, BDOS and Panchayat Secretaries serve as CMPOS, while in hilly areas, only BDOS hold the role.