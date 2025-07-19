Imphal: Manipur Police arrested a suspected cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and recovered a large quantity of ammunition in two separate operations in Bishnupur and Kakching districts, officials said on Saturday.

The individual, identified as Leichombam Ajitkumar Singh alias Inaotomba (30), a resident of Leimaram Mamang Leikai under Nambol Police Station, was apprehended on Friday from Leimaram Lamkhai along Tiddim Road in Bishnupur district.

According to police, the arrested person was allegedly involved in extorting money from government employees, private establishments, hospitals, schools, and colleges.

A white Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta car, a mobile phone, and an Airtel SIM card were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation in the Chingjao Island area of Pumlen Pat Lake under Arong Nongmaikhong Police Station in Kakching district, security forces recovered the following ammunition: 1,406 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 125 rounds of .303 ammunition, and seven blank cartridges.

The arrested individual and the seized items have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal procedures.