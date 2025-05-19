Manipur: Prepak-Pro cadre arrested for alleged extortion activities

Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur Police Commandos arrested a suspected member of the proscribed outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro) during a targeted operation on Sunday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Tonjam Arjun Singh, also known by the alias Arangba, aged 40, and a resident of Lilong Chajing Chingkhong Leikai in Imphal West District.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police carried out a combing operation and apprehended Singh from a hideout at Mayang Imphal Bazar, falling under the jurisdiction of the Mayang Imphal Police Station.

According to police sources, Singh had been actively involved in extortion activities in the valley area over the past few months. During the operation, a mobile phone and several incriminating documents were recovered from his unauthorised possession.

The accused and the seized items have been handed over to the concerned police station, and further legal proceedings are underway.

