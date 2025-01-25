Imphal: A thirty-year-old man accused of molesting a teenage girl was shot dead in Imphal East, Manipur.

The accused was reportedly shot dead at a secluded place in Imphal east district on Friday night by the United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K).

The body of Hemam Johnson, 30, was found with a bullet injury on his head, his eyes blindfolded with a cloth and hands tied on his back at a road leading to Mani Yaiskul from Waiton, Imphal East district at around 7 pm on Friday.

H Johnson, a resident of Ngangkha Lawai village in Manipur’s Bishnupur was found with a bullet on the right side of his head a few days later the proscribed UNLF-K allegedly charged him with outraging the modesty of a teenage girl.

A spokesperson of the UNLF-K recently told the local media that the outfit had taken the initiative based on a complaint filed by the victim.

It also further charged that Johnson had impregnated the girl who was a distant relative of the rapist.

The police, in the meantime, added that the body is now lying at the mortuary of the JNIM, Imphal East for post-mortem examination.

A case has also been registered in connection with the incident.