Imphal: The cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur has risen to 158 after 13 samples confirmed positive, implying a positivity rate of 31.7 percent on Monday.

Reports indicate that at present, there are a total of 138 active cases. Altogether, authorities tested 41 samples on Monday. In Imphal West, 9 of 29 samples tested positive. In Imphal East, 7 samples yielded four positive cases.

According to reports, since COVID-19 started spiking on June 1, 2025, authorities have tested a total of 510 samples, detecting 158 cumulative cases. As of Monday, hospitals have discharged 27 patients.

The 130 cases were on the home isolation, 5 cases discharge from the hospital in the last 24 hours after 7 days completion. There are 17 cases of cumulative discharged from home isolation after seven days completion. The cumulative number of patients on home isolation is 147.

Since then, Manipur has recorded over 1,40,198 COVID-19 cases, 1,37,911 discharged, and 2,149 fatalities linked to the virus.

Following the surge, the State Health Director, Chambo Gonmei, has appealed to the people not to panic but to follow the SOPs issued by the government.

He also said that the government issued an office memorandum on June 12, 2025, reconstituting various committees, including team leaders and members.

Notably, the state government issued another memorandum on June 21, 2025, and instructed all the team leaders and members to take up necessary steps as per existing guidelines.