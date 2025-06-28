Imphal: Manipur on Saturday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases from 43 samples tested in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Health Department.

The state’s current positivity rate stands at 30.2 per cent.

With the latest figures, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 230, of which 118 are active.

The remaining cases include 2,149 fatalities and 1,38,003 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The ongoing wave, which began on June 1, 2025, continues to see a steady rise in infections.

Of the new cases, 10 were reported from Imphal West, and one each from Imphal East, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts. The Health Department also confirmed that 30 individuals were discharged after completing the mandatory seven-day isolation period.

Currently, 105 patients are in home isolation, while the rest are under medical care in hospitals.