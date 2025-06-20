Imphal: The fresh wave of the COVID-19 spike is spreading rapidly in the state, with 29 more individuals testing positive in Manipur, bringing the total number of active cases to 82 as of Friday, according to Dr. S. Gopal Singh, State Surveillance Officer, IDSP.

Out of 65 samples tested, 29 returned positive for COVID-19, resulting in a positivity rate of 44.6 percent, Dr. Singh said in a statement.

Of the 29 new cases, 12 are residents of Imphal East, 10 of Imphal West, 3 of Thoubal, 2 of Bishnupur, and one each from Chandel and Kakching.

While the cumulative number of positive cases in this wave has reached 82, two patients have been discharged following recovery.

At present, there are 82 active cases; 75 individuals are in home isolation, while the remaining three are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Government authorities have reinforced contact tracing efforts, and a medical helpline has been activated to assist the public as cases continue to rise.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Manipur in 2020. Since then, the state has recorded over 1,40,160 COVID-19 cases and 2,149 fatalities linked to the virus.