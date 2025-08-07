Imphal: India Reserve Battalion (IRB), acting on intelligence inputs from various sources, conducted an anti-insurgency operation in vulnerable areas of Churachandpur district in Manipur on Wednesday, officials reported on Thursday.

During the operation, IRB personnel recovered arms, ammunition, explosives, and improvised mortars from Gothol village under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur police station in Churachandpur district.

Officials reported that the following arms and explosives were recovered:

i. One AK Ghatak rifle along with one empty magazine

ii. Two improvised mortars (pumpi)

iii. Four improvised rocket bombs

iv. Nineteen improvised mortar (pumpi) rounds

The militants managed to flee the scene after sensing the approaching law enforcement personnel. However, the joint team recovered a substantial cache of weapons, which were later handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.

Police further reported that a total of 111 nakas/checkpoints were set up across various districts of Manipur; however, no detentions were made.

