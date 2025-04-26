Manipur: Rs 6.30 crore sanction for 5th Shirui Lily Festival

Imphal: The Government of Manipur has allocated Rs 6.30 crores for the 5th edition of the Shirui Lily Festival 2025, scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 24 at Ukhrul District, located approximately 82 kilometers from Imphal.

The announcement was made on Saturday, following the first Organising Committee meeting chaired by Manipur’s Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The meeting focused on the seamless execution of the festival, covering aspects such as transportation, security, crowd management, infrastructure, hospitality, cultural programming, promotional strategies, and inter-departmental coordination. Senior officials, including the Director General of Police, Principal Secretary, and other top military, police, and civil officers, attended the session.

This year’s festival holds special significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of the discovery of the Shirui Lily. The rare flower, which is endemic to the Shirui Hills of Ukhrul, was first discovered in 1946 by British botanist Frank Kingdon-Ward during a botanical expedition.

The flower was named after his wife, Jean Macklin, leading to its scientific name, Lilium mackliniae. The Shirui Lily grows at altitudes between 1,730 and 2,590 meters above sea level and is known for its unique beauty.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It earned global recognition when it won the Merit Prize at the Royal Horticultural Society Flower Show in London in 1948.

Seven sub-committees have been formed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, and this edition is expected to further enhance the event’s prominence on the state’s tourism calendar.