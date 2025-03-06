Imphal: Manipur Central jail, Sajiwa in Imphal East district has become an industrial and manufacturing hubs as the first outlet to sell goods like mora seats, candles, baskets etc items made by prisoners came up at a one day sale of handicraft items inside the jail on Thursday.

Industries started in prisons aiming to impart vocational training to the prisoners, following the government policy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner: Home, along with other officials of the Central Jail inspected the hand-made products and encourage them.

N. Ashok Kumar said that, authorities have provided various vocational training programs to the inmates to bring them to the public mainstream for self-sustenance. This will help the inmates become self-employed, impart skill development and divert from various personal issues.

Superintendent of Central Jail, Sajiwa, SK. Bhadrika (MJS) stated that, since the the Jail Industry started in the year 2014-15, the authorities have provided various vocational and skill development training to many jail inmates.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!



He further stated that they even sold the hand-made products at the Sangai Festival in 2018. Section for carpentry is also in the pipeline. Due to a smaller number of convicted prisoners and under trial prisoners (UTPs), handicraft productivity is also low comparatively with other States, he added.



Emphasizing the impact of such initiatives, the Superintendent affirmed that these programs not only help inmates reintegrate into society upon release but also provide them with livelihood opportunities, enhance creativity, and encourage innovative thinking for a better future.