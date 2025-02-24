Guwahati: The Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA) has accused Assam Rifles of facilitating militant movement in Manipur.

SDSA president, Saloni Tony, levelled the allegations against the Assam Rifles and accused the para-military force of facilitating the movement of militants in Naga-inhabited regions on February 22.

According to Tony, SDSA officials personally witnessed Assam Rifles personnel escorting cadres of the United People’s Front (UPF), a Kuki militant group operating under the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement.

Tony said that this collusion has raised concerns about the paramilitary force’s intentions, questioning whether they are attempting to disrupt the peace and create distrust among the people of Senapati.

The SDSA has also expressed concerns over the Assam Rifles’ Director General engaging in dialogue with top Kuki militant leaders, urging the paramilitary force to maintain neutrality and expedite the peace process without favouring any particular armed faction.

