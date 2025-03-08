Manipur: Security forces apprehend active cadre of KYKL

Imphal: Taking a closed vigil along the Manipur-Myanmar border Assam Rifles and Manipur police claimed to have apprehended an individual stated to be the active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kan-na Lup, (KYKL) on Saturday.

Officials said that, a teenage who was trying to recruit by the oufit was also able to apprehended by the security forces in that joint operation.

Report says, security forces apprehended a KYKL cadre later identified as Keisham Naocha @ Ningsingba (38), a resident of Nongpok Sekmai in Manipur’s Thoubal District in a flash operation in and around Border Pillar number 77 near the Lokchao River of Moreh, Tengnoupal district.

The joint team also rescued one teenager namely Ningthoujam Sanjoy (18), a resident of Potshangbam Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur District. The outfit was planning to draft the juvenile into its fold.

This came to the notice of the police and security forces after being on spot interrogation.

Security forces also conduct the arrest and rescue operation during the past 72 hours along the porous Manipur-Myanmar border, the officials added.