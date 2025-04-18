Manipur: Security forces apprehends 3 KYKL cadres in separate operations

Imphal: Combined security forces comprising Manipur police and Central forces apprehended three suspected cadres of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) during the past 36 hours, an official stated on Thursday.

The official stated that the combined security team arrested Mutum Ranjan Meitei @ Lamjingba (21) and Ngasepam Barlin Singh @ Kanglei (23), both KYKL cadres, from Wangjing Khabakhong opposite HP oil pump along NH-102 under Thoubal police station.

Further, the team arrested another KYKL activist, namely Angom Ajoy Meitei, 32, from the Phayeng area in Imphal West district on Thursday night, the official noted.

During the operation, the combined team recovered explosive items, military materials, a two-wheeler, and some incriminating documents, including one 36 HE Hand Grenade, one Chinese Hand Grenade, three mobile phones, two keypad mobiles, a blue purse in colour, a two-wheeler vehicle, a bulletproof (BP) jacket, a BP helmet, a Military waist belt, and a Telescope, the official added.

