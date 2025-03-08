Manipur: Security forces arrest seven suspected militants

Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces in Manipur, arrested seven suspected cadres from different underground groups during the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The operation led to the recovery of Rs 51,000 in cash, seven mobile phones, a stolen car, and several incriminating documents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough for law enforcement agencies following a large-scale crackdown against militants that began on March 6, the day the amnesty deadline expired.

According to official reports, the crackdown dealt a major blow to the valley-based outlawed group, the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). On Friday, four cadres of this outfit were arrested from various locations in Greater Imphal.

Additionally, one member of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was apprehended along with a stolen Tata Nexon. Two more activists from the proscribed Kanglei Yaowl Kanna Lup (KYKL) were caught near the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.