Manipur: Security forces conduct house-to-house searches in Churachandpur

Imphal: India’s security forces, assisted by the civil police, conducted house-to-house searches and cordon operations at the strategic locations in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during the past 24 hours, officials stated on Thursday.

Authorities carried out combing operations in and around all market areas of the Churachandpur district headquarters, where they verified a total of 96 individuals (non-Manipuri Muslims/non locals) by having them produce their relevant documents, including Inner Line Permits, Aadhaar cards, and voter identity cards.

According to the reports, authorities also launched search operations at Donjang village and its surrounding areas in the same district, where they searched around 50 houses and verified 150 individuals.

The operations followed a high-level security meeting chaired by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Reports added that the meeting focused on identifying illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals residing in the state.

