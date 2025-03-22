Manipur: Security forces recover cache of arms in Kangpokpi

Imphal: The central forces and Manipur police in three successive search and area domination operations uncovered military weapons in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, the police said on Friday.

The Police said security forces conducted operations at N Boljang, K Geljang, and K Patbung village during the past 48 hours.

During the operation at the general area of Zero Point N. Boljang village track under New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi District, Manipur, security forces recovered two 7.62 mm SLRs with Magazines, one .22 mm Pistol with Magazine (country-made), one Improvised range Mortar (Pompi), two country-made Pull Mechanism Rifle, six Mortar Bomb, eight 7.62 mm round and one Motorola handset (Baofeng).

In the same operation at K. Geljang village under Kangchup police station, security forces recovered two 7.62 mm Rifles with Magazines, three 7.62 mm live rounds, one 303 bore Rifle with Magazine, and one Local Pistol 315 bore with Magazines.

Moreover, in an operation at K. Patbung village of the same district, security forces retrieved an unearthed Air pistol .22 with one empty case, one Pompi gun, nine live rounds 12 bore, five Baofeng Radio sets, and three Radio set chargers, the Police added.

