Manipur: Security forces seize rocket launcher & arms

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur seized a large cache of weapons, including a rocket launcher, firearms, and various types of ammunition, during coordinated crackdowns across five hill districts on Friday.

The operations were carried out in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Pherzawl, Chandel, and Tengnoupal.

In Ankhasuo village, Churachandpur district, security personnel recovered a 6.5-foot rocket launcher, three rifles, two pistols, and six long-range mortars. Another operation in Kuki Tophou village, Senapati district, led to the seizure of two bolt-action single-barrel guns, a double-barrel gun, and a 12-bore SBBL firearm.

A separate raid in Pherzawl district resulted in the recovery of nine long-range mortars, while in Chandel district, which shares a border with Myanmar, security forces seized eight 12-bore single-barrel rifles, 12 muzzle-loaded rifles, a single-bore shotgun, a locally made single-barrel gun, and three locally made mortar launchers.

In Tengnoupal district, near the Myanmar border, security teams confiscated four improvised bulletproof plates and two Baofeng radio sets.

Authorities continue to intensify operations in the region to curb illegal arms proliferation and maintain law and order.