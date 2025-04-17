Manipur: Seven BJP MLAs urge Governor to allow new government

Imphal: Seven BJP MLAs from the Manipur Legislative Assembly, led by former Works and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, the legislators raised several public interest concerns and formally requested permission to form a BJP-led government in the state.

This move comes as Manipur remains under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. With the state assembly currently under animated suspension, the door remains open for a new government to be formed.

The pressure on MLAs to act has intensified following a seven-day ultimatum issued by the People’s Progressive Alliance Manipur (PPAM).

On Tuesday, PPAM leader Thokchom Sujata demanded that all MLAs declare their stance on forming a new government. The group warned that failure to respond would trigger a public signature campaign demanding action.

With political uncertainty looming, all eyes are now on the Governor’s response and whether a new administration will soon be in place.