Imphal: Normal life in the Kuki-Zo areas in Manipur was paralysed on Friday due to the total shutdown call given by two tribal bodies to protest the killing of a tribal woman by the law enforcers on Thursday at the Churachandpur district.

All shops, business establishments, educational institutes, banks, and government offices remained closed in the Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Chandel districts of Manipur.

Driving of private vehicles was off the road, though the security personnel were seen on their vehicles, performing their duties to maintain peace.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has called a 29-hour total shutdown from 1 pm on Friday, June 20, 2025, in the Kangpokpi district.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has also called for an indefinite shutdown in the Churachandpur district to protest the killing of Hoikohling, wife of the Chief of Langchingmanbi Village in Churachandpur district.

The ITLF urged the Central Government to take concrete measures to ensure the protection of lives.

The CoTU has also demanded Immediate action against those responsible for the killing. Concrete steps from the Central Government to safeguard tribal lives and territories.

An independent investigation into repeated violations of Buffer Zone arrangements.

The woman lost her life in an operation carried out by the central forces in response to the Kuki militants’ shooting a farmer in Bishnupur district, leaving him injured and sparking fresh concerns over civilian safety.