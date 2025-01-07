Manipur: Sit-in protest over poor road conditions of Imphal-Silchar highway

Imphal: A large number of protestors staged a sit-in in the middle of the National Highway 37 at Sagolband, a critical link between south Assam and Manipur.

The NH 37 is in a state of disrepair in various portions, including the Imphal West district, causing congestion, accidents, and breakdowns.

The Meira Paibis – the women’s vigilante group from different locations of two assembly segments – Sagolband and Patsoi in Imphal West district launched an agitation for the second day on Tuesday.

The road blockade was launched at the Sagolband Takhom area in the Imphal West district causing inconveniences to the transporters and passersby.

The portion of the NH -37 ranging from Sagolband to Langjing Achouba, a distance of around 8 km is in a state of sorry affairs from the concerned authorities for the past many months, a protestor said.

The protest came close on the heels of the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s advice to MS Deval, Executive Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to implement the various national highway projects that are currently under construction in various parts of the state.

The Governor’s directive came upon when the NHIDCL Executive Director called on him at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday.

A Raj Bhavan communique states that the governor has briefed the Executive Director on the road projects currently undertaking in the state.

He also gave comprehensive data on the key challenges faced in executing the tasks.

The governor while giving a patient hearing to the director asked him to accelerate the pace of the ongoing projects and to complete them within the stipulated timeframe as it will improve the state’s connectivity.