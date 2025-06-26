Imphal: In a heartening turn for Manipuri cinema, the 17th edition of the Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA) 2025 spotlighted the fresh and diverse voices of debutant filmmakers.

Organized by the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), the annual awards recognized cinematic achievements from 2024, with the winners announced by Award Jury/Committee Chairman M. Joy, IAS, Special Commissioner, Government of Manipur, on Thursday.

The State’s top honour for Best Feature Film went to ‘Laangoi’, directed by Manoranjan Longjam. A hard-hitting police drama, ‘Laangoi’ follows a morally upright officer as he exposes a web of corruption while investigating a murder linked to drug trafficking. The film earned both critical acclaim and the cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs. The Manipur State Film Awards also conferred the Best Director Award on Manoranjan Longjam for his direction of “Laangoi.”

‘Una Una’, helmed by first-time director Irel Luwang, won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. A story of rekindled love set against the scenic backdrop of Ukhrul, the film stars Laishram Soma and debutant Thokchom Joy. Soma also received a Special Jury Mention for her nuanced performance.

Priyakanta Laishram’s ‘Oneness’, which tackles the struggles of a young transgender man confronting familial rejection and societal intolerance, received the Special Jury Award.

The MSFA jury presented Director Dinesh Naorem with the Best Debut Film of a Director award for ‘Oitharei’ (translated as “Help Me”), a moving narrative about a female survivor of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

While fiction flourished, the non-fiction section saw limited recognition. The jury conferred only two awards: they gave the Special Jury Award to “The Legacy of 4 Generations,” a documentary on legendary artist RKCS directed by Thiyam Debendra; and they awarded a Special Jury Mention to “The Silent Performer,” a short film by newcomer Huidrom Rakesh.

In the Writing on Cinema category, the jury withheld the award for Best Book, but they named Ashangbam Netrajit Best Critic for his insightful contributions to Manipuri film discourse.

Juries across categories included a host of respected names from Manipur’s film and cultural circles, including Dilip Mayengbam, R.K. Jnanranjan, Bobo Khuraijam, Sharatchand Thiyam, and Bobby Wahengbam.

The 17th MSFA marks a promising chapter in Manipuri cinema, celebrating both the vitality of emerging storytellers and the enduring legacy of its pioneers.

Debutant film directors directed 50 percent of the fiction feature films entered at the 17th MSFA. Altogether, 14 films competed, of which 8 films secured different awards.