Imphal: Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the state government has released Rs 161 crore for support to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in relief camps and Rs 25 crore for permanent housing for IDPs in March 2025, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It stated that the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, has left around 60,000 people displaced in Manipur.

Manipur government has prioritized fiscal discipline in the financial year 2024-25, especially in the last quarter, “While also prioritizing committed and developmental spending.”, the statement said.

It further stated that the financial year opened with an overdraft of Rs 123 crores and way and means advance of Rs 248 crores on April 1, 2024.

“The financial year closed on March 31, 2025, with the government availing a way and means an advance of Rs 23 crore, the lowest amount since the financial year 2017-18.” the statement said.

It said, that as part of this fiscal discipline, the state has not availed of any overdraft in the months of February and March 2025.

This could happen due to advance planning and close coordination among all stakeholders in the government, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has announced that the state will regularly and timely release the monthly salaries. Moreover, the state will pay the pensions by the 1st working day of the month starting July 2025, according to an official statement.

“The Manipur Appropriation Act for the Vote on Account Budget of six months for the financial year 2025-26 received the assent of the President on March 20, 2025, in line with this.”

According to an official statement issued by the state Finance Department, in March 2025, the state received Rs 1,026 crore of Central assistance in the form of centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), SASCI, and other central schemes.

The Union Finance Minister had recently assured support for Manipur under the SASCI (Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment).

The state received Rs 1,437 crore under the SASCI in this financial year, which is the highest receipt ever in a financial year. The state receives 60 percent of the support, amounting to Rs 869 crore, in March alone.

SASCi funding also included a special funding of Rs 320 crore for clearing liabilities of ongoing nd recently completed works of PWD.

In this financial year, the state received massive support from the Central government in different sectors. The state received Rs 217 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs as support for relief and rehabilitation measures for those displaced.

Moreover, the state received Rs 169 crores as funding for Rural Housing under PMAY Grameen.

The state received about Rs 520 crore for school education, Rs 304 crore for health, and Rs 458 crore from the Ministry of Women and Children Development.

For the first time the state received an additional (fifth) installment under the National Health Mission, beyond the usual four installments, the official report added.