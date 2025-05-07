Manipur: Stolen car from West Bengal seized near Imphal airport, one held

Imphal: Manipur Police uncovered an inter-state vehicle lifting operation on Tuesday after seizing a stolen car and arresting a suspect near Imphal International Airport.

According to the Manipur Police Control Room, the Traffic Control Wing intercepted an Alto 800 LXI during a special drive along Tiddim Road in Imphal West district.

Upon checking the vehicle with an e-challan device, it was flagged as “Not to Be Transacted” (NTBT) by the Public Vehicles Department (PVD), Kolkata. The NTBT status was issued based on an alert from the Anti Motor Theft Squad in Lalbazar, Kolkata.

Police arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle. While the suspect’s identity remains undisclosed due to the early stage of the investigation, officials confirmed the operation is part of a broader crackdown following intelligence inputs about illegal vehicle transactions in the region.

Manipur Police explained that vehicles may be marked NTBT for reasons including theft, active police cases, loan defaults, unpaid taxes, or pending traffic challans for more than 90 days.

Additionally, the Traffic Control Wing issued e-challans worth Rs 1.74 crore between January and April 2025 for traffic rule violations, reflecting intensified enforcement efforts.