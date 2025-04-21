Imphal: A team of 13 students and one coordinator from Manipur left for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru on Monday to raise awareness about space technology and its applications.

The group departed from Imphal International Airport, with Bisheshwar Khumukcham, Nodal Officer and Additional Director of Education (S/V), officially flagging them off in the presence of parents, teachers, media, and officials.

This tour is part of the “North East Student Programme for Awareness, Reach, and Knowledge on Space” (NE-SPARKS), which is organized by the North East Space Applications Centre (NESAC) under the Ministry of DoNER, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Manipur.

The initiative aims to spark curiosity and increase knowledge about space science and technology among students.

As part of this programme, 100 talented science students from each of the 8 North Eastern States will have the opportunity to visit ISRO in different batches throughout the year, starting in April and running until December 2025.

ISRO, India’s national space agency, is committed to promoting space awareness among students and advancing space technology education across the country.