Imphal: A teenaged underground was among five active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Apunba City Meitei (KCP-ACM) arrested along with firearms on Monday.

According to police, acting on credible intelligence, a joint team of central and state forces carried out a successful cordon and search operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects at a hideout in Mantripukhri Thakurbari, under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals were later identified as Boyamayum Zabirkhan (19), Laishram Bulu Singh (26), RK Nelson (19), Lairelrakpam Thoiba Singh (27), and Kangujam Jebash Singh (28).

One 9mm pistol and a magazine loaded with 11 (eleven) live rounds, two 36 HE Hand Grenade, three mobile phones, one sling bag, Rs. 5700 and one four-wheeler was recovered from their possession.

Arrested persons and recovered items have been handed over to the concerned Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A case has been registered under relevant sections, the officials added.