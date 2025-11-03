Imphal: The arrival and roosting of the world’s longest-traveling migratory birds, the Amur falcons, have increased in large numbers in Manipur’s Tamenglong district over the past 48 hours.

The Range Forest Officer for Tamenglong district, Joel Gangmei, said that these migratory birds, in their efforts to travel to the southern hemisphere (South Africa), have been roosting and feeding in the villages of Chiuluan, Puching, Guangram, Bhalok, and adjoining areas in Tamenglong district since October 7, 2025.

As part of a study on migration and to gather real-time data to aid in the protection of this globally threatened species, the Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) announced that concerned scientists would tag three Amur falcons with satellite transmitters at an opportune time this season.

Two Amur falcons — Chiuluan2 and Guangram — were fitted with satellite transmitters under a WII-led project last year to track their migratory routes.

Earlier, the State Forest Department had feared that the number of Amur falcons roosting in Manipur might be lower this year compared to previous years, due to climate change and disturbances to their habitat.

The officer said that the Amur falcons, which start their annual 20,000-kilometer journey from Siberia, China, and Russia to the southern hemisphere, are likely to leave Manipur for South Africa via Central India and the Arabian Sea from November 25.

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, protects the Amur falcon under Schedule IV.

After the 2022 amendment, the government listed the species under Schedule I, the RFO said, adding that the international community has started acknowledging the state government’s efforts to protect the Amur falcon, a globally significant species.

Officials also reiterated their appeal to the public not to catch, kill, or trade these migratory birds and not to disturb their habitat.