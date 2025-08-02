Imphal: Three insurgents were arrested in separate operations carried out by a joint team of security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East and Kakching districts within the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

In Imphal East district, an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Meeyambgi Feengang Lanmee (KCP-MFL) was arrested from New Checkon Tribal Colony. He was identified as Yumkhaibam Ronaldo Meitei (24), a resident of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai.

According to officials, he was involved in a firing incident in March 2025 at the residence of a government official in Imphal West district. An FIR related to the case had already been registered. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

In a separate operation, Yumnam Sushintakumar Singh (26), an active member of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), was arrested from his locality in Wabagai Mairenbam Leikai, Kakching district. Items recovered from his possession include: One 7.65mm pistol (.32 calibre) with a magazine and eight live rounds, One mobile phone, One Aadhaar card.

In the third operation, a self-styled lieutenant of PREPAK (Red Army), identified as Lisham Sanayamba Singh (33), also known as Thangjinganba or Thoujal, was apprehended from Uyumpok Maning Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East.

Officials stated he was also involved in extortion activities linked to the KCP (PWG) group. Seized items include five demand letters bearing the KCP (PWG) letterhead and one mobile phone.