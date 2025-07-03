Imphal: Three senior insurgents have been arrested, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including pistols and bombs, was recovered in multiple operations jointly conducted by central and Manipur security forces during the past 24 hours in the state, officials reported on Thursday.

Two cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group, identified as Oinam Tomba Singh, also known as Herojit (57), and Lourembam Suresh, also known as Mairongba or Toto (47), were arrested during twin operations in Manipur’s Kakching and Imphal West districts.

Based on their on-the-spot interrogation, another operation led to the arrest of a cadre from the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive.

The arrestee was identified as Oinam Hemanjit Singh, also known as Taibangsemba (50), a resident of Thangalawai Sabal Leikai. The arrest was made in the Meitram area under the jurisdiction of Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district.

During the fourth operation on Wednesday, the joint team recovered a substantial cache of weapons from an abandoned militant camp in the Baruni Hills of Imphal East district.

The recovered items included one .303 rifle with a magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, three No. 36 hand grenades, two tube launchers, one 12-bore live cartridge, two rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one wireless set with a charger, one Mark 3 A2 grenade, two arming rings, two detonators, two safety pins, and three mobile phones.