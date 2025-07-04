Imphal: Manipur Traffic Police have issued around 600 challans, imposing fines totaling Rs 10.22 lakhs through the e-challan system across the state in the past 10 days, officials reported on Friday.

In their ongoing efforts to curb motor vehicle offenses, the traffic police issued 193 challans to offenders and collected Rs 3,27,500 in fines from July 1 to July 3, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Thursday (July 3, 2025), Manipur Police issued 88 challans to traffic violators and collected Rs 1,42,000 in fines.

Between June 24 and June 30, 2025, officials collected Rs 6,94,500 from 398 challans issued to traffic violators.

Officials stated that the Traffic Police have consistently enforced measures to reduce traffic violations, resulting in numerous e-challans and arrests, especially during special drives when violations and challan issuance surged.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities registered the cases for violations of traffic and motor vehicle regulations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, as amended by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to official reports, the state government introduced the e-challan system as a digital initiative to streamline the management of traffic violations. This system enhances transparency, reduces paperwork, and improves the efficiency of traffic law enforcement.