Imphal: Security forces on Thursday arrested two individuals in separate operations in Imphal West district of Manipur, for allegedly issuing extortion demand letters on behalf of proscribed underground organisations.

The arrests were confirmed by officials on Friday.

In the first incident, Loukrakpam Premi Devi, 43, a resident of Sayang Konthoujam Leikai under Lamphel Police Station, was arrested from Haobam Marak Ngangom Leikai under Singjamei Police Station.

She is reportedly associated with the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA). According to officials, she had issued monetary demands and threats to staff at the Lamphel DC office and courier services operating in the Imphal area.

In a separate operation, Shandham Romen Singh alias Yambung, 37, was apprehended from Samurou Makha Leikai under Wangoi Police Station.

He is a resident of the same locality and is alleged to be affiliated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG). Officials said he had been serving extortion notices to residents in various parts of the valley.

A pistol, communication devices, identity documents, and demand letters were recovered from the two during the operations. Both individuals, along with the seized items, were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.