Imphal: Manipur Police continue their intensified crackdown on drug smuggling, arresting two alleged drug peddlers and seizing a significant quantity of suspected heroin in Imphal West district on Thursday, an official stated on Friday.

According to the official, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Imphal police station conducted a raid at Winger parking, North AOC, leading to the apprehension of the two individuals.

The official stated that the Police identified the arrested persons as Aziz Khan (22) from Lilong Chingkham Makha Dam Makha, Thoubal District, and Kh. Sagir Khan (24) from Thoubal Kiyam Leitanpok, Thoubal District.

Following their arrest, the police seized two separate envelopes containing 36 grams and 98 grams of suspected heroin, four bags, two mobile phones, one Aadhaar Card, and two ATM cards.

The official added that the police have registered a case against the arrestees under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, initiating further legal proceedings.

