Imphal: In a significant breakthrough, security forces in Manipur’s Imphal West district have arrested a female and a male insurgent from different underground groups and recovered a large cache of weapons.

The arrests and recovery followed intense operations conducted over the past 24 hours at three temporary insurgent camps.

Police reported on Friday that a combined team of central and state police launched operations at Phaknung bridge and Takyel in Imphal West. These targeted raids led to the apprehension of two individuals identified as active members of banned outfits.

The arrested insurgents are Pheiroijam Chitrapyari Devi, also called Lamngakpi @ Ichantombi (21) of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party, and Pheiroijam Lalmohan Singh, also known as Iboyaima @ Thoi (33) of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).

From their on-spot interrogations, the joint team led to yet another operation with the recovery of a large number of weapons at the Heibonglog hills under Sekmai- PS, Imphal West District, Manipur.

Police added that the recovery items include one modified .303 Rifle with magazine, two Single Barrel Rifle, eleven 7.62 live rounds ammunition, ten 12 Bore live rounds ammunition, one 36 High Explosive grenade with detonator, one Chinese hand grenade with detonator, one 40 mm HEDP MG-4 grenade, one HE MG-3 grenade, three 7.62 mm LMG magazine, two INSAS Rifle magazine, two INSAS LMG magazine, one Baofeng hand set, three BP cover, six Iron bullet proof plates and three helmets including one patka helmet.