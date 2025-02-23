Imphal: A team of the central para-military personnel along with the state police busted and dismantled two illegal temporary hideout/camps, suspected to have been used by armed miscreants, and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, an official report said.

The illegal structures allegedly abandoned by the tribal-based miscreant/insurgents were demolished at the foothills of L. Munlai to Haraothel villages under Leimakhong police station in the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi District adjoining Imphal West.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Assam Rifles and Kangpokpi district police conducted surprise operations at the targetted locations on Saturday at around 7 am. The operation ended with the destruction of the illegally constructed bunkers.

The cadres of an insurgent outfit fled from the scene on seeing the advancing joint security men.

On follow-up action, the joint team conducted yet another operation and recovered 3 SBBL guns with 12 Bore cartridges from Koutruk Makha Leikai Church under Lamshang-PS, Imphal West District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The report added that the recovered items were handed over to the Manipur police for further legal procedures.