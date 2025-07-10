Bishalgarh (Sepahijala): In a significant stride towards child welfare, the Sepahijala District Administration in Tripura has declared 10 villages as “Child Marriage Free.”

The announcement was made during a virtual event held at Bishalgarh New Town Hall, in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The milestone follows a strict three-tiered verification process involving block-level checks, Sub-Divisional Magistrate reviews, and final screening by the Child Welfare Committee.

The villages, Promod Nagar, Doyarampara, Twima, JK Nagar, East and West Ratanpur, Rambagar, Batharmura, Rampada Para, and Padmininagar, reported no cases of child marriage in the past six months.

Community leaders, including village Pradhans and Secretaries, were felicitated for their key role in awareness and prevention efforts.

To institutionalise the achievement, the district launched Mission Sankalp, an inter-departmental initiative focused on awareness, education, vocational training for girls, and strengthening child protection at the village level. The mission aims to make Sepahijala the first “Child Marriage Free District” in Tripura.

Officials said the initiative showcases a powerful model of community involvement and administrative resolve, setting an example for the rest of the state to follow.