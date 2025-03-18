Imphal: India’s security forces, including Assam Rifles and Manipur police, arrested two rebels with firearms and equipment hidden in a Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Imphal, officials said on Tuesday.

The team arrested Khundrakpam Michael Singh (33), an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), on Monday from a hideout in Ningthoukhong under Bishnupur district.

During the search, Singh revealed that he had concealed a 9mm pistol with limited ammunition at the Sangaiprou FCI Godown area.

Further interrogation led the joint team to another hideout at Haoreibi Mayai Leikai under Wangoi-PS in Imphal West District, where they arrested another KCP (PWG) activist, Laishram Tomba Singh (33).

During the operation, security forces recovered several illegal items, including one 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, four 9mm ammunition, one 9mm empty case, one AK live round, one 7.62mm live round, two .303 live rounds, two mobile phones with two SIM cards, and two Aadhaar cards.

Both individuals are now in police custody for further interrogation.