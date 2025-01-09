Imphal: Two suspected cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Taibanganba (KCP-T) were arrested by Manipur Police on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in the southern part of the state.

During the arrest, authorities seized incriminating evidence, including demand letters, two mobile phones, and two SIM cards.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on specific intelligence input regarding planned extortion drives in and around Langmeidong in Kakching district, the Manipur Police Commandos’ anti-extortion unit set up a trap and apprehended the suspects.

The arrested cadres were identified as Mayanglambam Sanathoi Singh (30) and Sanasam Suraj Singh (27).

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the duo had extorted substantial sums of money from government employees, businesses, transporters, and the general public in the region over the past few months.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested cadres and the seized items were subsequently handed over to the Kakching Police Station for further legal proceedings.