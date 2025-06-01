Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police arrested two active cadres a male and a female of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup – Socialist Revolutionary Party (KYKL-SOREPA) during separate operations conducted on Saturday in southern Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West District launched an anti-extortion operation and apprehended a male insurgent from his hideout in Mutum Phibou, located under Wangoi Police jurisdiction.

The arrested individual has been identified as Kharibam Nimai Singh (45), also known by the alias Vicky.

Interrogation of the suspect led to a follow-up operation in Kakching District. Accompanied by a female police officer, the team successfully tracked and arrested a female KYKL-SOREPA cadre from her hiding spot in Chekshapat Maning Leikai, Kakching Khunou.

She was identified as Thingnam Sangeeta Devi (42).

According to police, the two arrested insurgents had been actively involved in extorting money from the general public, private schools, and a local stone crusher plant in the valley region over recent months.

During the operations, authorities seized four mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards from the duo. The arrested individuals, along with the confiscated items, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.