Manipur PREPAK-Pro

Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police apprehended one active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro) in an anti-insurgency operation during the past 36 hours, officials stated on Friday.

According to officials, security forces arrested the PREPAK-Pro cadre identified as Thangjam Puremba Singh (26) @ Thapanba, resident of Khurai Thangjam Leikai, under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District, from his residence.

From his possession, the team seized one mobile phone and one Aadhaar Card.

Later, the team handed over the arrested cadre with seized articles to the police for further legal proceedings, the police stated.

Manipur police in another statement states that the commandos of the Singjamei police station arrested one active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), identified as Thoudam Johnjackson Singh (42), also called John @ Hemjit, a resident of Liwa road Ahongshangbam Leikai under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West District, from his residence.

Meanwhile, in response to the police statement, the Prepak Pro, in a press release issued to the local press, stated that states that Th Johnjackson Singh of Liwa Road Ahongshangbam Leikai is not related to the party and its army. Prepak Pro has denied any connection with Johnjackson.

Notably, Prepak Pro is an underground outfit fighting for the restoration of Manipur’s lost sovereignty. Independent Manipur nation merged with the Union of India in 1949.