Imphal: Central security forces, with the assistance of the Manipur police, apprehended two insurgents of separate underground groups in different operations at the sensitive locations of the Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Wednesday.

A pistol with a magazine loaded with 8 live rounds, a military jacket, a helmet, a waist belt, a telescope, and communication devices were recovered from them, the police said.

In the first operation, the team arrested a cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party -Lalumba group identified as Wahengbam Ramananda Singh (50) of Kontha Ahallup Mayai Leikai, Imphal East District.

He was arrested from the tri-junction of Laiharaobam Leirak of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai under Heingang-PS along with arms, ammunition, and some illegal items.

During the second operation, the team again arrested Angom Ajoy Meitei (32) of Phayeng Mayai Leikai, Lamsang-PS, Imphal West District from his residence. He is a cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

Police recovered one 9 mm Pistol with magazine, six 9 mm live rounds, two .32 Pistol with magazine, eight .32 live rounds, one Bulletproof jacket, one BP helmet, a Military waist belt, one Telescope, and two mobile phones.