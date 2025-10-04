Imphal: Two undertrial prisoners, an Indian national and a Myanmarese, escaped through the ventilator of a toilet in a temporary jail.

The jail is located inside the mini secretariat of the District Commissioner of Manipur’s Chandel district, which borders Myanmar to the south.

The escape happened in the early hours of Saturday.

Reports stated that one of the escapees, the Myanmar national named Thanglikap, 20, son of Ngampao, a native of Kolang Khampat in Myanmar, was rearrested at a hiding place in Chandolpokpi village of the same district around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

India’s security forces are continuing efforts to rearrest the other escapee, named Saimang Kipgen, 49, son of Linkhupao Kipgen, a resident of Laikot village in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

He remains at large. Reports further stated that the prisoners escaped from the temporary jail between 12:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

In their attempt to escape, the prisoners cut through the eight-foot-tall grills and damaged parts of the toilet ventilator in the ward.

They were held in the temporary jail on charges of illegal drug trading, while the Myanmar national was also accused of trespassing into Indian territory without proper documents.

Further details are awaited.