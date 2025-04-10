Imphal: The Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on the last day of his visit to Manipur on Thursday, inspected the newly established Border Crossing Point (BCP) at Humine Thana, in Manipur’s Kamjong district, sharing borders with Myanmar to the east.

Newly established BCP aims to facilitate better border regulation, improving cross-border coordination, and strengthening security in the region, said an official.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense, Sanjay Seth inspected a key forward Company Operating Base (COB) and received briefings on various facets and border management measures.

During his visit, the minister held a comprehensive review of the operational and administrative preparedness of Assam Rifles battalions in the region, it stated.

While interacting with the officers and soldiers of the Assam Rifles, the Minister commended them for their professionalism, dedication, and high morale in one of the most challenging conditions.

Notably, the minister’s visit aims to assess the security situation in the region and to understand the challenges faced by soldiers deployed in the remote and sensitive Indo-Myanmar Border.