Manipur villagers protest central forces' withdrawal from Uyok Hills

Imphal: Villagers from Thamnapokpi, Sanasabi, and Yaingangpokpi near Saibol, Chandel district of Manipur have been staging a sit-in protest at the foothills of Uyok Hills since Monday evening.

They are urging authorities not to remove central forces from the area, following recent clashes between militants and security personnel.

The villagers are concerned that the BSF and CRPF forces, stationed in Saibol village on the Imphal East district border, may be withdrawn under pressure.

This fear stems from a recent incident where a mob attacked the Kangpokpi district police office on January 3, after accusations that the local police had failed to prevent the central forces’ removal.

Mangi Leima, one of the protestors, explained that the demonstration is in response to unconfirmed reports suggesting that the forces might be moved. She warned that withdrawing the forces would leave the villages vulnerable to armed attacks by miscreants.

Recent gunfights between suspected tribal militants and security forces escalated when militants fired at villages near Saibol, injuring four people, including a policeman.

In response, central forces were deployed to dismantle illegal bunkers in the area, heightening the tension surrounding the forces’ potential withdrawal.